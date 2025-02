Aborted because of a penalty! Scandal at Galatasaray game

The Adana team left the pitch in the 34th minute. Earlier, Galatasaray had taken the lead through a penalty (12th). The club described the penalty decision for an alleged foul in the penalty area as unfair. The deputy chairman of Galatasaray, Metin Öztürk, reacted with incomprehension. If every team left the pitch because of an unfair penalty, every league would be over in four weeks, Anadolu quoted Öztürk as saying.