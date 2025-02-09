A balancing act from folk festival to mysticism

Nårret, Nårreter, Tårreter - is dialectically joked about in the Gurgltal region and these levels of intensification came to all honors on Sunday. The people in the village of witches were already excited about the carnival because of the eight-year break and many people stormed the mystical spectacle in imperial weather. Historically, the village was mentioned at the same time as the carnival strongholds of Nassereith and Imst and people were glad that in 1965 the alleged promise of 1797 that the "Schemen" would never run again in the Gurgltal village was broken.