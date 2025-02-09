Carnival in Tarrenz
A balancing act from folk festival to mysticism
Carnival revellers and thousands of traditional fans experienced a dream day in Tarrenz on Sunday. The pompous floats left many jaws open, the "Oxenmusig" provided a folk festival atmosphere, while the scooters and bells covered the realm of mysticism. The Tarrenzers succeeded in creating something very special.
Nårret, Nårreter, Tårreter - is dialectically joked about in the Gurgltal region and these levels of intensification came to all honors on Sunday. The people in the village of witches were already excited about the carnival because of the eight-year break and many people stormed the mystical spectacle in imperial weather. Historically, the village was mentioned at the same time as the carnival strongholds of Nassereith and Imst and people were glad that in 1965 the alleged promise of 1797 that the "Schemen" would never run again in the Gurgltal village was broken.
The elaborateness of the carnival became visible
Nårret beautiful and pompous the floats. The details of the witches' float were unsurpassable, while the mobile castle of the Knights of Starkenberg was of unbelievable dimensions. It was already a sight to behold during the morning's elevator, which revealed just how elaborate the carnival is: Around 20 so-called Aufzugswagele, built in nårreter detail work for a one-hour performance.
The ritual dance of the scooters and bells from the midday chimes is truly mystical. The "pemseln" of the youthful, presumptuous scooter as a starting signal for the Scheller to "Gangle". Then the "Zusammenschellen" of all 20 Scheller to demonstrate the conspiracy that all Tarrenzer are pulling together today. Thousands of carnival fans felt this.
The Tarrenzer Fasnacht is growing up and, with the "originals", the violin painters and the Oxemusig, has characters that are not to be found anywhere else. They also felt that the "Pfetschelern", as they were called, had achieved something special. And after the "Schlusskroas", when the last larva falls, everyone is wistful: this won't happen again for another four years!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
