Davis shines in Mavs debut – until he gets injured

Anthony Davis' Mavericks debut in the North American basketball league NBA went well on Saturday despite a shortened stint. The center, who came to Dallas in a spectacular swap for Luka Doncic from the Los Angeles Lakers, turned on the heat in his first game for the Mavericks in a 116:105 win over the Houston Rockets. Davis showed all his skills with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. He retired with an injury at the end of the third quarter.