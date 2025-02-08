Pain in custody
“Climate Shakira” asks for donations for investigation
The well-known climate activist Anja Windl was released from prison in Klagenfurt on Saturday. The German woman had been serving a six-week substitute prison sentence since mid-January because she was unable to pay a fine. The "Last Generation Austria" is now asking for donations to cover further costs.
The Carinthian regional police department confirmed a corresponding report in the German newspaper "Bild" about the release of "Climate Shakira". Windl has now paid the remainder of his sentence and was able to leave the police detention center, it was reported on Saturday.
However, Windl's release does not completely solve her financial problem: "Anja is free, but she needs your support!" says the donation page of "Last Generation Austria" and calls for a broad-based fundraising campaign. She is not in good health and also needs money for further fines and legal fees because of her protest.
Windl complains of back pain
The climate activist also complains of back pain and is therefore planning an examination by a specialist. This is another reason why she is dependent on financial support. However, the police did not provide any information about her state of health on Saturday.
The organization "Last Generation Austria" is asking for donations for Windl:
ÖVP headquarters smeared with dog excrement
Windl has repeatedly caused a stir in recent years with his sticking campaigns and has already received several fines for this. Most recently, the German climate activist made a name for herself with an act of vandalism at the ÖVP headquarters: She and other activists smeared the headquarters with dog excrement. "Today we brought brown shit to the brown shit. Contemptuous greetings to the ÖVP", climate activist Anja Windl documented the action in an Instagram video at the beginning of January (see below).
The Vienna Provincial Police Directorate then announced that Windl would be charged with criminal damage to property. The graffiti on the outer façade of the ÖVP headquarters was cleaned up or pasted over.
In the past, activists have repeatedly smeared party headquarters. In November, the ÖVP headquarters in Graz was targeted. Three unknown persons allegedly graffitied the façade with the words "Unsre Wut auf euren Wänden! FCK ÖVP" on the façade. Two years earlier, the party headquarters of the Styrian FPÖ had been targeted by activists.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
