“Climate Shakira” asks for donations for investigation

ÖVP headquarters smeared with dog excrement

Windl has repeatedly caused a stir in recent years with his sticking campaigns and has already received several fines for this. Most recently, the German climate activist made a name for herself with an act of vandalism at the ÖVP headquarters: She and other activists smeared the headquarters with dog excrement. "Today we brought brown shit to the brown shit. Contemptuous greetings to the ÖVP", climate activist Anja Windl documented the action in an Instagram video at the beginning of January (see below).