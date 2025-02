When their fathers’ shoes fit perfectly …

Giuliano Simeone

Papa Diego played over 100 international matches for Argentina and played in three World Cup finals with the "Albiceleste". He was feared as a midfield enforcer and left his mark in Spain (Sevilla FC, Atletico Madrid) and Italy (Inter Milan, Lazio Roma). As coach, Diego led Atletico to two Spanish championships and two Champions League finals, and was on the sidelines for the 500th (!) time in a league match on February 1 in the 2-0 win over Mallorca. His son Giuliano started out at Atletico as a youth player, but first had to earn his spurs. He was first loaned out to second division side Zaragoza and then to Alaves last season. This year, the 22-year-old will get his chance. After Joao Felix's loan to AC Milan, he got his chance in the Copa del Rey quarter-final against Getafe on February 4. Giuliano showed his gratitude in his own way, scoring twice in the first 17 minutes to put Atletico on the road to victory in a 5-0 win.