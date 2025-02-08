Vorteilswelt
"Hiit For Hope"

New campaign: Power couple sets an example against cancer

Nachrichten
08.02.2025 08:00

A stroke of fate that moves people - and motivates them to help: Monika and Patrick Strickner, operators of the "HIITletics" studio in Klagenfurt, combine their passion for sport with an important cause. They want to support those affected by cancer with a charity campaign for the benefit of Krebshilfe Kärnten - and have been very well received.

It was only in September last year that Monika (34) and Patrick Strickner (36) opened the new "HIITletics" studio in Klagenfurt, where sports enthusiasts can burn off energy with high-intensity interval training (Hiit) - now, just a few months later, the couple are combining their passion for sport with another matter close to their hearts: "We have launched the charity campaign 'Hiit For Hope - smash out cancer', where we offer our HIIT classes and donate the proceeds to Krebshilfe Kärnten," announces the duo, who each juggle a main job and their children together in addition to the studio.

Information on the "HIIT FOR HOPE" campaign

  • The courses will take place on March 7/8/9.
  • Companies can book a training session for up to 24 people - information at fit@hiitletics.at
  • The proceeds will be donated to Krebshilfe Kärnten.

There is a tragic reason behind the campaign: "Both our mothers have a rare, incurable brain tumor, and cancer has been with us as an illness for a very long time." For Monika, sport is a kind of therapy: "That's why it fits in well with our studio concept: immerse yourself in training and forget your worries for a while!" Especially after a death, the bereaved have to fight their way back to life.

Plankl, Patrick and Monika at "HIITletics" in Klagenfurt (Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)
Plankl, Patrick and Monika at "HIITletics" in Klagenfurt
(Bild: Jennifer Kapellari)

The idea of the power couple triggered a wave of willingness to help: Some top-class companies have already secured a training session - the "Krone" will also be there. "Our trainers also work for free on the three days."

Tanja Plankl, Managing Director of Krebshilfe Kärnten, was also immediately enthusiastic about the campaign: "We depend on donations, it's the only way we can finance our wide range of services, which are essential for many of those affected!" After all, there are around 3500 new cases every year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
