Flock chases two skeleton trophies in one race

At the age of 35, skeleton star Janine Flock has experienced almost everything in her sport. And yet she has been eagerly awaiting a special premiere in Lillehammer, Norway, for days.

With European Championship gold and the World Cup globe, she can claim two trophies in one race for the first time at the World Cup final on Friday: "That makes the whole thing even more exciting. Even though I'm tense, I'm really looking forward to the race."