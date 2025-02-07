Smear infection: From the handle to the nose

Did you know that there are often more germs on cell phones and computer keys than on toilet seats? Provided the latter are cleaned regularly. This is not a new finding and most microorganisms are not dangerous, but it turns out that we don't usually take hygiene very seriously. Hygienist Prof. Markus Egert, University of Furtwangen, Germany, gives the all-clear, but only for bacterial infestation. The researcher believes that cell phones are not a good habitat for microbes, as they have a smooth, dry surface that is often rubbed off, for example in a trouser pocket.