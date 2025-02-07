Germ transmission
Smear infection: From the handle to the nose
Smear infection - sounds just like it happens: We smear germs that stick to our hands either onto an object or onto another person. And vice versa. Now is the time for hygiene!
Did you know that there are often more germs on cell phones and computer keys than on toilet seats? Provided the latter are cleaned regularly. This is not a new finding and most microorganisms are not dangerous, but it turns out that we don't usually take hygiene very seriously. Hygienist Prof. Markus Egert, University of Furtwangen, Germany, gives the all-clear, but only for bacterial infestation. The researcher believes that cell phones are not a good habitat for microbes, as they have a smooth, dry surface that is often rubbed off, for example in a trouser pocket.
Shaking hands as the main source of transmission
How many viruses - and these are the triggers of colds and the like - were found on the display and touchscreen was not recorded. The situation is different when it comes to shaking hands - still the main source of smear infections. Hygiene experts still advise against this polite gesture and continue to advocate regular hand washing. In any case, after touching objects in public places or places shared with others (handrails, door handles, work equipment, push buttons, etc.). After using the toilet, this should be a matter of course anyway.
Hundreds of types of viruses attack every day
In the case of a smear infection, germs are transferred to the mucous membranes of the mouth, nose and/or eyes via the hands. Either when you sneeze or cough into your hand, continue to use used, damp handkerchiefs etc. and then shake hands with someone or touch their face. Or the pathogens are wiped off on surfaces that someone has touched shortly afterwards, who has rubbed or wiped their nose with the affected hand again, and so on.
Cold viruses are extremely diverse and constantly change their nature, making it impossible to develop a vaccine against them. Around 200 different ones are known.
The skin is a good carrier. According to laboratory tests published in the UK, influenza viruses survive on objects for two days, noroviruses and rhinoviruses for as long as seven days.
However, this does not automatically mean infection. This depends on the individual's general state of health and immune system. It therefore makes sense - even or especially now towards the end of winter - to support the immune system and pay particular attention to hygiene. Disinfectants are not always necessary, but if there is no way to clean your hands with soap and water, it makes sense to use gel-based products on the go.
