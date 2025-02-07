With the toboggan in the Nafingtal to the Weidener Hütte

We started from Innerst and had to carry the toboggan for around 15 minutes on the way there and back. Behind the snack station, you always follow "Weidener Hütte" or "Nafinghütte" (as the AV shelter used to be called) inwards. A - partly icy - footpath leads (short downhill passage) to the toboggan run. It is currently officially closed from here downwards, but can still be used in this area.