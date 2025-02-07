Let's go
With the toboggan in the Nafingtal to the Weidener Hütte
The toboggan run from the Weidener Hütte (1799 m) out to Innerst am Weerberg was in great condition in the middle of the week. And the mountain panorama here in the Tux Alps is wonderful.
You can choose between two variants of the toboggan run. In any case, we drive up to Weerberg and follow the parking guidance system to "Innerst parking lot" and then to "Weidener Hütte". If you choose the longer option (7 km toboggan run), turn right just before Innerst down to the "Weidener Hütte toboggan run parking lot".
We started from Innerst and had to carry the toboggan for around 15 minutes on the way there and back. Behind the snack station, you always follow "Weidener Hütte" or "Nafinghütte" (as the AV shelter used to be called) inwards. A - partly icy - footpath leads (short downhill passage) to the toboggan run. It is currently officially closed from here downwards, but can still be used in this area.
Data & facts
- Valley town: Weerberg
- Starting point: chargeable Innerst parking lot (approx. 1283 m) or free parking lot for toboggan run on the valley floor just before Innerst (approx. 1110 m); parking guidance system: red traffic light before Weerberg, if Innerst parking lot is full - then bus shuttle from the sports field in Weerberg to Innerst
- Route: toboggan run or footpath
- Equipment: toboggan, possibly grödel for the footpath section
- Requirements: fitness level
- Children: from 5 years
- Tobogganing: yes
- Refreshments: Weidener Hütte (1799 m), open daily, T 05224/22525 or 0664/ 88109940, www.weidener-huette.at
- Arrival by public transport: parking lot shuttle
- Difference in altitude: around 500 meters (pure toboggan run starting from the Innerst parking lot)
- Length: a good five kilometers (pure toboggan run with starting point at the Innerst parking lot)
- Walking time: around two hours (starting point Innerst - Weidener Hütte; including 15 minutes carrying passage)
Now you hike upwards along the road, the route soon leads straight over the Nafingtal valley in the forest (a flat section). It then leads into open terrain with mountain huts to the left above. The toboggan run then enters the forest again, climbs more steeply, makes two hairpin bends and takes us into open terrain to the Weidener Hütte. The Wildofen and Hirzer ski touring mountains are enthroned opposite the hut, with the Nafingtal valley leading to the Geiselhoch in the extension.
After enjoying culinary delights in the cozy parlors or on the sun terrace, you can toboggan back out. Depending on the starting point, with a short carrying passage or all the way down.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.