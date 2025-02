Second chance for the ex-conscientious objector

His story went viral and was even featured in the Italian and German gazettes. Striker Marlon Mustapha (23) was on the verge of a multi-million switch to Como in the summer of 2023. The problem: the call-up order from the army arrived at the same time. The Viennese decided against serving and in favor of a career in Italy, making himself liable to prosecution. Mustapha ended up on the wanted list and was no longer allowed to enter Austria.