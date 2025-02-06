Application to Neos
45 Viennese want to become municipal councillors “overnight”
The Neos are also holding a "public primary election" for local councillors and district representatives for this year's Vienna elections - and are themselves surprised by the rush: 45 people in the city dream of a career as an instant politician. And at least one example shows that it can happen.
No sign of disenchantment with politics: 45 Viennese have registered with Neos in the last few days for the "public primary election" to become a local councillor in a cold start. In addition, there are 15 solidarity candidacies from people who want to campaign for a specific other candidate.
Neos maintain their tradition of transparency
The Neos have been upholding the free choice of candidates, sometimes derided as a "political lottery", for years as a party tradition in line with their claim to transparency. From leader Christoph Wiederkehr downwards, everyone has to go through the pre-election process, in which there is a "public vote" and an "expert jury": Until February 21, people can vote for candidates online on the pre-election platform, and on the same day the Neos state team will also submit their points. The list ranking will be finalized at the provincial general assembly the following day.
The Neos team in the municipal council shows that it does not hurt to be anchored in the party for a career there. However, Dolores Bakos at least proves that the public pre-election is more than just a marketing stunt. Although she got involved with the Young Neos at short notice, she was ultimately able to win over candidates without the help of the party apparatus in 2020 and has been a member of the municipal council ever since - as have 14 other Neos newcomers in the district councils.
Field of candidates across the vegetable garden
This year's 45 candidates have little in common other than a desire for a political career: from successful entrepreneurs to scientists and experts in migration, everything from 26-year-olds to 72-year-olds, from long-established Viennese to people with roots from Hungary to the Balkans to China, from students to pensioners. "This diversity enriches our pre-election process and reflects social diversity," said Neos, proud of the interest across all social and age groups.
NEOS Vienna regional managing director Philipp Kern sees his party as primarily responsible for ensuring that "fresh ideas and reforms as well as new faces enter politics". However, the number of candidates this year also surprises the Neos themselves: Due to the Vienna election being brought forward, there were only 12 days to register this year, compared to 45 days four years ago. Nevertheless, the number of candidates is almost the same as then. You can still apply to be a district councillor until February 7.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
