45 Viennese want to become municipal councillors “overnight”

The Neos team in the municipal council shows that it does not hurt to be anchored in the party for a career there. However, Dolores Bakos at least proves that the public pre-election is more than just a marketing stunt. Although she got involved with the Young Neos at short notice, she was ultimately able to win over candidates without the help of the party apparatus in 2020 and has been a member of the municipal council ever since - as have 14 other Neos newcomers in the district councils.