"Krone" commentary
Kickl achieves what Merz failed to do
These days, we hear, it should finally be clear whether Austria will have a center-right government under the leadership of the Freedom Party. At the weekend, the columnist learned - discreetly and off the record, as is customary in this country - that the negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP were actually going well, at least much better than the numerous opponents of such a coalition would have liked. But that there was still a need for discussion in key areas.
ON THE ONE HAND, it is absolutely understandable that negotiations on such complex issues and the restructuring of the national budget simply take time.
Sky Shield could be put on the back burner
OTHERWISE, the Freedom Party negotiators, led by party leader Herbert Kickl, should be aware that they should use the window of opportunity to take over the chancellorship at all costs. Even if this means making far-reaching concessions to the People's Party. If only they could achieve what CDU leader Merz failed to do in the German Bundestag: enforce an absolutely restrictive migration and asylum policy.
The abolition of compulsory membership of chambers, a speed limit of 150 km/h on freeways, even the "Sky Shield" and the Russia sanctions could all be put on the back burner or the ÖVP could be partially accommodated if only the one central problem of illegal migration could really be solved.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.