Kickl achieves what Merz failed to do

These days, we hear, it should finally be clear whether Austria will have a center-right government under the leadership of the Freedom Party. At the weekend, the columnist learned - discreetly and off the record, as is customary in this country - that the negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP were actually going well, at least much better than the numerous opponents of such a coalition would have liked. But that there was still a need for discussion in key areas.