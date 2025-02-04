Curious trial: lawyer raged on the sunbathing lawn

"This is a free lawn"

The victim - a two-metre tall, broadly built Lower Austrian - has a completely different view of the summer evening. After playing soccer, they would have gone back to their camp as a group. "We then wandered out of the sun a little closer to the accused in the shade. The man said that we certainly wouldn't sit there because of their privacy. But this is an open lawn." A discussion was followed by several chair throws and finally a punch in the eye. This is also the accusation made by the public prosecutor's office in Krems.