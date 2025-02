Mountaineering legend Willi Bauer (84) is dead

Born in Traunviertel in 1942, Willi Bauer, who initially worked as a chimney sweep and later as an energy technician at Lenzing AG, had climbed numerous peaks in South America and Asia from the early 1970s, some of them for the first time. Among other things, he was part of the Austrian mountaineering team that conquered Yukshin Gardan Sar in the Karakoram in Pakistan for the first time in 1984.