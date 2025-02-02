In the middle of Innsbruck
Car graveyard in residential area: more wrecks every day
The Innsbruck viaduct arches appear to be a car graveyard and garbage dump. Around 40 wrecked cars are currently parked there on ÖBB property - and the number is increasing. The residents in the apartment blocks directly opposite are completely desperate because of the intolerable conditions.
In December last year, the "Krone" uncovered the problems on the south side of the Vidaduktbögen between Biener- and Erzherzog-Eugen-Straße. The landowner ÖBB spoke of an "unsatisfactory" situation and that the removal of car wrecks was within a "very narrow legal framework".
Now the "Krone" has once again undertaken a local inspection. It's hard to believe: the number of wrecks parked here in the residential area has now multiplied!
Between Biener- and Erzherzog-Eugen-Straße there are now - as of this week - a staggering twelve scrap cars with their license plates removed. In the extension of the viaduct arches to the former abattoir, there are another 30 or so. Disposed of" mattresses, shopping carts and similar bulky waste can still be found opposite the apartment blocks. The removal of the garbage - a shelter for rats and mice - has obviously not been of much interest to ÖBB.
Immediate intervention is only possible if there is a danger to the environment - such as an oil leak.
Christoph Gasser-Mair, ÖBB-Pressesprecher
The residents of the apartment blocks in the immediate vicinity are particularly affected by the abuses. Outraged residents also complain about drug dealers and "scantily clad" people in the area.
"We cannot confirm the number of wrecks, sometimes there are probably more, sometimes fewer," said ÖBB press spokesman Christoph Gasser-Mair in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. In the meantime, the owner of one car has been located. A letter has been sent to him setting a deadline for removal. Immediate intervention is only possible if there is a danger to the environment - for example, if there is an oil leak.
Meanwhile, ÖBB is hoping for the implementation of an urban development project that envisages a footpath along the arches. Then there would be no more opportunities to dump car wrecks. Of course, that could take some time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
