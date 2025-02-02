Car graveyard in residential area: more wrecks every day

"We cannot confirm the number of wrecks, sometimes there are probably more, sometimes fewer," said ÖBB press spokesman Christoph Gasser-Mair in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. In the meantime, the owner of one car has been located. A letter has been sent to him setting a deadline for removal. Immediate intervention is only possible if there is a danger to the environment - for example, if there is an oil leak.