MRI: What is allowed in the “tube” and what is not?

You have an appointment for a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan and ask "Dr. Google" what you can and cannot do beforehand. You are surprised to read that you shouldn't wear make-up or drink coffee. Tattoos could even be dangerous. Tips on implants and prostheses add to the confusion. We therefore wanted to know from a safe source what is "allowed in the tube" and asked Prim. Priv.-Doz. Dr. Iris Chemelli-Steingruber, MBA, MSc, specialist in radiology, Rudolfinerhaus, Vienna.