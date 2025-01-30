Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Young doctors at work

“CSI: Graz”: Saving a pig’s life with an open heart

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 08:00

Cardiac surgery is one of the most complex areas of medicine. Every move can make the difference between life and death. At the Medical University of Graz, two emergencies were simulated extremely realistically - using state-of-the-art simulation technology and a real heart.

0 Kommentare

"CSI: Graz" is the name of the Med Uni's advanced training series, which aims to help students choose their future specialty. The "Surgical Student Information Afternoons" usually take place in May, but have now been brought forward and an elaborate course has been designed in collaboration with the Clinical Skills Center (CSC), Europe's leading training center for medical skills, which is based at Med Uni.

Dozens of young doctors lent a hand
And the students came in droves. A handful of interested parties had been expected, but in the end almost 50 budding doctors wanted to listen and also lend a hand themselves when it came to performing a life-saving heart valve operation and treating a patient with an artificial lung in the intensive care unit. "You can see how much interest there is," says CSC CEO Thomas Wegscheider happily. "They don't even have to be there, it's not a compulsory event."

Thomas Wegscheider (CSC): "Without the infrastructure we have in Graz, such elaborate simulations would not be possible." (Bild: Jürgen Fuchs)
Thomas Wegscheider (CSC): "Without the infrastructure we have in Graz, such elaborate simulations would not be possible."
(Bild: Jürgen Fuchs)

The event was a "hybrid simulation": real tissue is treated in an artificial operating environment. In this case, it was a pig's heart that was transplanted into a first aid manikin. Under the guidance of experienced heart surgeon Ismar Ovcina, the students inserted a valve prosthesis from the 3D printer. The second group was confronted with an emergency in the CSC's lifelike intensive care unit.

The 3D-printed valve prosthesis is transplanted into the pig's heart. (Bild: Jürgen Fuchs)
The 3D-printed valve prosthesis is transplanted into the pig's heart.
(Bild: Jürgen Fuchs)

"Incredible infrastructure" is unparalleled in Austria
Deputy Head of Surgery Igor Knez was in charge here. "It is an extremely interesting spectacle in this incredible infrastructure, which is the envy of other universities in Austria," he enthuses. The intensive simulator costs around 60,000 euros - money well spent: "The students who work here in their free time benefit enormously from these opportunities. In the normal curriculum, it would be impossible to put everyone through a cardiac surgery operation."

The intensive care simulator at the Graz Clinical Skills Center (Bild: Jürgen Fuchs)
The intensive care simulator at the Graz Clinical Skills Center
(Bild: Jürgen Fuchs)

In acute cardiac surgery cases, trainees generally do not even have the opportunity to follow the vital processes, as there is not enough space on the chest. In the CSC rooms, the tables are turned: "The students are in the front row. They feel the cramped conditions - and how thin the surgical thread can be," says Wegscheider.

"Also important for the psyche"
For heart surgeon Knez, this is a particularly important aspect of the high-tech simulation: "Getting hands-on is also good for the students' psyche. Here they realize whether our complex specialist field could be something for them." The "hands-on" opportunities in Graz, which are unique in Austria, should also help to get a grip on the problems of young talent.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Barth
Andreas Barth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf