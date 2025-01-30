“CSI: Graz”: Saving a pig’s life with an open heart

Dozens of young doctors lent a hand

And the students came in droves. A handful of interested parties had been expected, but in the end almost 50 budding doctors wanted to listen and also lend a hand themselves when it came to performing a life-saving heart valve operation and treating a patient with an artificial lung in the intensive care unit. "You can see how much interest there is," says CSC CEO Thomas Wegscheider happily. "They don't even have to be there, it's not a compulsory event."