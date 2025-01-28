"Hard to understand!"
End of season for Pinturault after crash in Kitzbühel
Now the worst fears have come true! Alexis Pinturault, 2021 winner of the overall Alpine Ski World Cup, has had to declare the season over after his crash in Kitzbühel last Friday.
Examinations in France revealed a fracture of the tibial plateau and a meniscus injury. According to the federation on Tuesday, the 33-year-old will have to sit out for around six weeks before he can start rehabilitation measures in March.
"Difficult to understand, to analyze, to accept ...", Pinturault wrote on social media. "I need time now to see things more clearly...". It initially remained unclear whether this could mean that the veteran and family man would end his career. Former and current racing colleagues such as Felix Neureuther, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Lindsey Vonn commented on the post with words of encouragement.
Shortly after comeback
Pinturault crashed in the Super-G on the Streif and had to be rescued from the course by helicopter. His wife Romane and their young daughter waited in vain for their husband and dad at the finish line. Pinturault, who had won 34 World Cup races, three World Championship titles and three Olympic medals in his career, had only returned in the fall after a long break due to a torn cruciate ligament.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.