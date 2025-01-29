Striking
Blue made their mark on the state
The Salzburg state government takes stock of the past year and sets the course today at the Hotel Cool Mama for the next governor to take power.
What has happened, what should happen? At the government retreat on Wednesday, the ÖVP and FPÖ will assess what they have achieved in the past year and what is to be implemented in the coming year. The parties are still keeping quiet about the latter and will only announce details after the retreat. Last year, the FPÖ in particular stood out with changes, even though some of these were heavily criticized.
Nature Conservation Act: This involved the disempowerment of the Provincial Environmental Ombudsman. Environmental proceedings are thus to be accelerated.
Care Act: The new law is due to come into force this year and will enable higher quality and more individualized care.
Housing subsidies: Once again, housing subsidies have been restructured. In addition to the purchase subsidy, there is a direct subsidy for loans and a new installment plan model.
State anthem: The Salzburg state anthem has been enshrined in state law in terms of music and lyrics since July 2024.
Abolition of the coupling ban: In order to enable affordable building land, the ÖVP has been fighting against the so-called coupling ban for years - with success.
Mobility tax: decided in 2024, in force from summer: tourists will pay more tax for overnight stays in future, in return they will receive public transport tickets for their stay.
S-Link: The local railroad extension with possible connecting tracks was supposed to revolutionize transport. In the referendum in the city, Tennengau and Flachgau, the citizens spoke out against the major project. It was certainly the biggest defeat for the provincial government in the past year.
The after-effects of the unexpected change at the top of the state government were clearly felt at the retreat. Following the rejection of crown prince Stefan Schnöll as successor to ÖVP state leader Wilfried Haslauer, Karoline Edtstadler, who is still minister, will lead the state from the summer. And the Freedom Party around Marlene Svazek did not like that at all. One department will therefore change responsibility for the blue agreement. The labor market will move from Schnöll to Svazek. Edtstadler will not be present on Wednesday. The evening program is fixed. The government will watch the Champions League match between Red Bull Salzburg and Atlético Madrid in the state's Skybox.
