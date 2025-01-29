Blue made their mark on the state

The after-effects of the unexpected change at the top of the state government were clearly felt at the retreat. Following the rejection of crown prince Stefan Schnöll as successor to ÖVP state leader Wilfried Haslauer, Karoline Edtstadler, who is still minister, will lead the state from the summer. And the Freedom Party around Marlene Svazek did not like that at all. One department will therefore change responsibility for the blue agreement. The labor market will move from Schnöll to Svazek. Edtstadler will not be present on Wednesday. The evening program is fixed. The government will watch the Champions League match between Red Bull Salzburg and Atlético Madrid in the state's Skybox.