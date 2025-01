Horse runs down man: insurance won’t pay

Matthias Eckmayer is desperate. On May 3, 2023, the 44-year-old from Lassee (Lower Austria) was sitting in a container at a major show jumping competition as a registration office manager. A terrible accident occurred in Lamprechtshausen at the time. The 600-kilo show horse "Cevin" belonging to an equestrian sports official from Carinthia refused to jump: it smashed through a fence and crashed through a door into the container in which the head of the registration office was sitting.