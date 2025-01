How a dance coach exploited his authority

"For a long time, I was afraid that no one would believe me because this man was in a position of power. But it went on and on and I could no longer ignore it. It breaks my heart that I can't protect young girls in similar situations." Isabella Leutgeb, 23-year-old dancer from Oberneukirchen in the Mühlviertel region and founder of the Linz dance studio "Synergy Dance", has broken her silence.