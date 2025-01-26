A second round of voting is necessary in Baumgartenberg

The jubilation in the provincial SPÖ was correspondingly great. "A strong result and a great signal for a good future in municipal politics in Baumgartenberg. The people of Baumgartenberg have shown what is important to them: cohesion and social security. This is what Alexander Leutgeb stands for, and he is exactly the right man for the job," said a delighted Florian Koppler, the party's regional managing director. He is optimistic that Leutgeb also has excellent chances in the run-off election and will master his future tasks for the municipality superbly.