Duel for mayor
A second round of voting is necessary in Baumgartenberg
There was a surprisingly close election result on Sunday in the mayoral election in the Mühlviertel municipality of Baumgartenberg. The ÖVP candidate Natascha Burian won the first round of voting with just two percent more votes than the SPÖ candidate Alexander Leutgeb. FPÖ candidate Alfred Hani, on the other hand, came a distant third.
Following the resignation of the previous ÖVP mayor Gerhard Fornwagner, the population of the 1800-inhabitant municipality was called upon to go to the polls on Sunday. As reported, Fornwagner had resigned from office after an accident involving alcohol and fleeing from the police. In 2021, the 49-year-old was elected head of the village with almost 70 percent of the vote.
Natascha Burian, a mother of three, entered the race for the ÖVP this time. The 45-year-old municipal employee achieved 41.02 percent of the vote on Sunday.
Just behind her, 26-year-old teacher Alexander Leutgeb (SPÖ) achieved a respectable 39.38%. These two will therefore have to face a run-off election in two weeks' time.
The FPÖ candidate Alfred Hani (68) only achieved 19.6 percent of the vote.
The jubilation in the provincial SPÖ was correspondingly great. "A strong result and a great signal for a good future in municipal politics in Baumgartenberg. The people of Baumgartenberg have shown what is important to them: cohesion and social security. This is what Alexander Leutgeb stands for, and he is exactly the right man for the job," said a delighted Florian Koppler, the party's regional managing director. He is optimistic that Leutgeb also has excellent chances in the run-off election and will master his future tasks for the municipality superbly.
