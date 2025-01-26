Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Duel for mayor

A second round of voting is necessary in Baumgartenberg

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 15:37

There was a surprisingly close election result on Sunday in the mayoral election in the Mühlviertel municipality of Baumgartenberg. The ÖVP candidate Natascha Burian won the first round of voting with just two percent more votes than the SPÖ candidate Alexander Leutgeb. FPÖ candidate Alfred Hani, on the other hand, came a distant third.

0 Kommentare

Following the resignation of the previous ÖVP mayor Gerhard Fornwagner, the population of the 1800-inhabitant municipality was called upon to go to the polls on Sunday. As reported, Fornwagner had resigned from office after an accident involving alcohol and fleeing from the police. In 2021, the 49-year-old was elected head of the village with almost 70 percent of the vote. 

ÖVP candidate Natascha Burian (Bild: © Alexander Kaiser / lichtlinien_at)
ÖVP candidate Natascha Burian
(Bild: © Alexander Kaiser / lichtlinien_at)

Natascha Burian, a mother of three, entered the race for the ÖVP this time. The 45-year-old municipal employee achieved 41.02 percent of the vote on Sunday. 

Just behind her, 26-year-old teacher Alexander Leutgeb (SPÖ) achieved a respectable 39.38%. These two will therefore have to face a run-off election in two weeks' time.

SPÖ candidate Alexander Leutgeb (Bild: SPÖ)
SPÖ candidate Alexander Leutgeb
(Bild: SPÖ)

The FPÖ candidate Alfred Hani (68) only achieved 19.6 percent of the vote.

The jubilation in the provincial SPÖ was correspondingly great. "A strong result and a great signal for a good future in municipal politics in Baumgartenberg. The people of Baumgartenberg have shown what is important to them: cohesion and social security. This is what Alexander Leutgeb stands for, and he is exactly the right man for the job," said a delighted Florian Koppler, the party's regional managing director. He is optimistic that Leutgeb also has excellent chances in the run-off election and will master his future tasks for the municipality superbly.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jürgen Pachner
Jürgen Pachner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
SPÖFPÖÖVP
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf