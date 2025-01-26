That’s why they finally want to make it to the final

Two US nationals are new on board: Mateo Renteria is the new quarterback and Eddie Morales will strengthen the defense. In addition, Konstantin Kerngast, who was out of action for a year and a half with a knee injury, is about to make his comeback. "We have a deep squad, the transfer program is complete for the time being. We can still sign a European. But we're saving those cards for later," says Pokorny, who is completely satisfied with the squad.