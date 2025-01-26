Giants are prepared
That’s why they finally want to make it to the final
Attack! The footballers of the Graz Giants are in the middle of their preparations for the coming season, which begins on March 22 with the game in Salzburg. The traditional club seems to be ready for the title hunt: Two new legionnaires are on board, neo-coach Stefan Pokorny is perfectly happy with the current squad.
The Graz Giants have been working hard for the new season since the beginning of October, and the footballers are currently mainly to be found in the gym. "The focus at the moment is on strength training and muscle building, as well as running sessions," says Stefan Pokorny ahead of his first season as head coach of the Giants.
We have a deep squad, the transfer program is complete for the time being."
Giants-Coach Stefan Pokorny
One week after the Super Bowl, i.e. in mid-February, Pokorny, who was the Giants' defensive back and special teams coach last year, will get down to business on the field. The AFL kicks off on March 22 with the clash in Salzburg, before the home clash against the Vikings awaits a week later. "Hopefully in front of a full house, we have all the big teams at home this year," says Pokorny, looking forward to the atmosphere on Actionberg.
Two US nationals are new on board: Mateo Renteria is the new quarterback and Eddie Morales will strengthen the defense. In addition, Konstantin Kerngast, who was out of action for a year and a half with a knee injury, is about to make his comeback. "We have a deep squad, the transfer program is complete for the time being. We can still sign a European. But we're saving those cards for later," says Pokorny, who is completely satisfied with the squad.
Tough competition
In the last two seasons, the Giants finished in the semi-finals. "The final would therefore be the logical next step," emphasizes the Giants coach. But everything has to go right for the Giants to win their first championship title since 2008, as the competition is not sleeping. According to Pokorny, the Danube Dragons, Vienna Vikings and Prague are probably the fiercest rivals in the title fight.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
