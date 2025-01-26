Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tips from the expert

How to avoid pitfalls when buying a used car

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 14:00

To avoid risks and unpleasant surprises, buyers should find out about important rights in advance.

0 Kommentare

Buying a used car can be a good opportunity to save money. However, a bargain is not always actually a bargain. Without a thorough check, there is a risk of falling into costly traps or getting into legal problems. Christian Koisser from Consumer Protection at the Chamber of Labor therefore advises a purchase test at an independent specialist garage or automobile club. This is the only way to uncover hidden defects or manipulation: "Look out for unusually low prices. Check whether the mileage is realistic and check whether the sticker is still valid. Even with a valid sticker, you must bear in mind that this is only a snapshot in time. For example, a minor defect may have developed into a serious defect by the time you buy the vehicle, despite the permit being valid."

The statutory warranty period of two years can be limited to one year for used cars. However, this must be agreed separately in the contract. If a defect occurs in the first year, it is assumed that it already existed at the time of purchase. The seller is therefore obliged to remedy the defect. After that, the burden of proof lies with the buyer.

AK consumer advocate Christian Koisser explains. (Bild: roman.felder)
AK consumer advocate Christian Koisser explains.
(Bild: roman.felder)

"I can think of the case of a Burgenlander who wanted to have his license plate done a few months after the purchase. He was refused because the handlebars were damaged - a serious defect. It was then very difficult to persuade the seller to have the defect rectified," says Koisser. If the vehicle is sold by a private individual, the warranty can be contractually excluded. If this is not done, this person is also liable for defects. When buying from commercial dealers, however, the exclusion of warranty claims is prohibited by law: "You can recognize reputable dealers by the fact that they willingly provide all important information about the vehicle and allow the purchase test."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf