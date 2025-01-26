Tips from the expert
How to avoid pitfalls when buying a used car
To avoid risks and unpleasant surprises, buyers should find out about important rights in advance.
Buying a used car can be a good opportunity to save money. However, a bargain is not always actually a bargain. Without a thorough check, there is a risk of falling into costly traps or getting into legal problems. Christian Koisser from Consumer Protection at the Chamber of Labor therefore advises a purchase test at an independent specialist garage or automobile club. This is the only way to uncover hidden defects or manipulation: "Look out for unusually low prices. Check whether the mileage is realistic and check whether the sticker is still valid. Even with a valid sticker, you must bear in mind that this is only a snapshot in time. For example, a minor defect may have developed into a serious defect by the time you buy the vehicle, despite the permit being valid."
The statutory warranty period of two years can be limited to one year for used cars. However, this must be agreed separately in the contract. If a defect occurs in the first year, it is assumed that it already existed at the time of purchase. The seller is therefore obliged to remedy the defect. After that, the burden of proof lies with the buyer.
"I can think of the case of a Burgenlander who wanted to have his license plate done a few months after the purchase. He was refused because the handlebars were damaged - a serious defect. It was then very difficult to persuade the seller to have the defect rectified," says Koisser. If the vehicle is sold by a private individual, the warranty can be contractually excluded. If this is not done, this person is also liable for defects. When buying from commercial dealers, however, the exclusion of warranty claims is prohibited by law: "You can recognize reputable dealers by the fact that they willingly provide all important information about the vehicle and allow the purchase test."
