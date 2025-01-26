How to avoid pitfalls when buying a used car

Buying a used car can be a good opportunity to save money. However, a bargain is not always actually a bargain. Without a thorough check, there is a risk of falling into costly traps or getting into legal problems. Christian Koisser from Consumer Protection at the Chamber of Labor therefore advises a purchase test at an independent specialist garage or automobile club. This is the only way to uncover hidden defects or manipulation: "Look out for unusually low prices. Check whether the mileage is realistic and check whether the sticker is still valid. Even with a valid sticker, you must bear in mind that this is only a snapshot in time. For example, a minor defect may have developed into a serious defect by the time you buy the vehicle, despite the permit being valid."