Record speed: The Changed States of America

Donald Trump had barely taken the oath of office when the White House website changed. The new president appeared with a raised index finger, under which the words "America is back" were written in capital letters. But it is not the old America, it is the Changed States of America, which the self-proclaimed "dictator on his first day in office" has created with a flood of executive decrees. After less than a week, these have already had serious national and international repercussions - from civil rights to alliance policy.