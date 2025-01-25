These Hamas hostages have now been released

Disturbing footage at the time showed the injured young women, some of them covered in blood. The Israeli women, who were army scouts in the border area with the Gaza Strip, appeared completely terrified. The kidnappers repeatedly shouted at the bound women and threatened them. During the attack, 15 scouts were killed and seven were kidnapped. One scout was rescued from the Gaza Strip after 23 days, another was killed in captivity. Another woman, who is not on the list, remains in the hands of Hamas for the time being.