Handover to Israel

These Hamas hostages have now been released

Nachrichten
25.01.2025 10:22

Islamist Hamas released four hostages from its control today, Saturday. They are four young female scouts of the Israeli army. They were abducted during the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023.

Disturbing footage at the time showed the injured young women, some of them covered in blood. The Israeli women, who were army scouts in the border area with the Gaza Strip, appeared completely terrified. The kidnappers repeatedly shouted at the bound women and threatened them. During the attack, 15 scouts were killed and seven were kidnapped. One scout was rescued from the Gaza Strip after 23 days, another was killed in captivity. Another woman, who is not on the list, remains in the hands of Hamas for the time being.

Salty water, little food
The names of the women released are: Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Naama Levy and Daniella Gilboa. Liri Albag is 19 years old and had just started working as a scout. According to a freed hostage, Albag was held in a tunnel and forced to do housework. She was given salty water to drink and very little to eat. She was only allowed to shower a month after her abduction.

The young women were handed over by Hamas fighters. (Bild: AFP/Omar Al-Qattaa)
The young women were handed over by Hamas fighters.
(Bild: AFP/Omar Al-Qattaa)
The Red Cross met with the terrorist organization for the handover in Gaza City. (Bild: AFP/Omar Al-Qattaa)
The Red Cross met with the terrorist organization for the handover in Gaza City.
(Bild: AFP/Omar Al-Qattaa)
Relatives and supporters of the hostages (Bild: AP/Ariel Schalit)
Relatives and supporters of the hostages
(Bild: AP/Ariel Schalit)

Karina Ariev is 20 years old. She sent a message to her sister from the base asking her to look after her parents and be strong if she does not survive the Hamas attack. Her parents told Israeli media that they were afraid that their daughter would be raped and become pregnant while held hostage.

Vain warning to superiors
Naama Levy is also 20 years old. Her monitoring team warned her superiors in vain about suspicious activities. On the recording from the day of her abduction, she can be seen with her hands tied and her trousers covered in blood, which fueled fears of sexual violence. As a teenager, Levy was a volunteer with an Israeli-Palestinian peace initiative.

Liri Albag (Bild: AFP)
Liri Albag
(Bild: AFP)
Naama Levy (Bild: AFP)
Naama Levy
(Bild: AFP)
Karina Ariev (Bild: AFP)
Karina Ariev
(Bild: AFP)
Danielle Gilboa (Bild: AFP)
Danielle Gilboa
(Bild: AFP)

Daniella Gilboa appeared in several videos distributed by Hamas. The 20-year-old said in one of them that she was terrified for her life. She told her family that she missed them. The young woman plays the piano and wants to become a singer, according to Israeli media.

The four young women were to receive initial medical care and personal support at reception points. The plan is then to take them to hospitals where they will meet their families. "We are all very excited," said Sharon Nakash, commander for logistics.

Hamas deports its prisoners
Meanwhile, Hamas published a list of 200 Palestinian prisoners who are to be released from Israeli prisons on Saturday in return. They include people who have been sentenced to long prison terms or who have been in prison for a long time. Hamas announced that 70 of the 200 prisoners would be deported from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank following their release.

Representatives from the USA, Qatar and Egypt had been mediating between Israel and Hamas for months until a breakthrough for the ceasefire was finally achieved.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Folgen Sie uns auf