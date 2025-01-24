"Please speak nicely"

"Very well. But the language was really difficult at first," says Sofia. "I'm from Colombia and new here. Please speak slowly and beautifully," she told her patients at the beginning. Now that's no longer necessary. Sometimes she even slips out a dialect word. "I like it here. And as a woman, I'm allowed to go out in the evening. You can't do that in Colombia, but everything is safe here," says Camila happily. Her arrival at Salzburg airport still left her shivering. "It was April and very cold. I didn't have anything warm with me," she laughs today.