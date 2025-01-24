Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Exhibition in Linz

Lentos: “Man is not the crown of creation”

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 15:00

Ignoring global warming is on the rise due to right-wing populism. Lentos, the art museum in Linz, is countering this with the controversial exhibition "Touch Nature". Art is finally crying out! Around 100 positions, including big names, make it clear how thin the air has become for humanity. But there is also hope and visions!

0 Kommentare

"We trample over everything without realizing that this has lasting consequences," says Sabine Fellner. The Viennese curated the major Lentos exhibition "Touch Nature". Around 100 positions deal with the ecological crisis in many facets and demonstrate the consequences. Conclusion: unfortunately, humans still believe that they are "the crown of creation". But he behaves like a zombie.

Three strands lead through the fantastic exhibition: "Works document what is happening. But there are also protests and visions for a better future," says Fellner.

Unique installations, new images
One of the highlights is the installation by Irish artist Claire Morgan. She has collected birds - all "accident victims" - and prepared them. The dead birds are now "buzzing" around a female figure. It is about species extinction caused by humans, about alienation from nature.

Lentos director Hemma Schmutz (left) and curator Sabine Fellner (Bild: Einöder Horst/Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)
Lentos director Hemma Schmutz (left) and curator Sabine Fellner
(Bild: Einöder Horst/Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)

Marielis Seyler also conveys the destructive nature of human activity. She lets the audience trample over butterflies (paper posters). Mircea Suciu paints a picture of the panic that the young generation is experiencing in the face of climate collapse.

+1
Fotos

What colonialism does
And Ines Doujak's well-known series "Ghost Peoples" shows how (neo-)colonialism not only discriminates against indigenous peoples, but also drives epidemics and destroys ecosystems. Alongside Alois Mosbacher, Elisabeth von Samsonov, Thomas Feuerstein and Edgar Honetschläger, the Carinthian artist is one of the best-known artists in the show.

New understanding of nature needed
The positive visions are based on the assumption that mankind will come to its senses and reintegrate into the "network of nature". This is symbolized by humans running with a pack of wolves or connecting their bodies with trees, plants and other living creatures.

Art is not cowardly - and no longer looks away
"Touch Nature" (until 18 May) is an exhibition that is long overdue in Linz and Austria: it makes it clear that humans cannot stay out of the climate crisis and that art not only deals with the topic seriously, but also clearly addresses issues such as species extinction, climate protests, Fukushima and the aberrations of humanity. Very much worth seeing!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf