Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid – LIVE from 9pm
23rd round in Spain's La Liga: Real Valladolid host Real Madrid. We'll be reporting live from 9pm - see ticker below.
In the 5-1 win against Salzburg, David Alaba took the next step on his way back to his old strength in the Champions League. He was still lacking a bit of rhythm, explained the Viennese after his first Champions League appearance following his serious knee injury. The ÖFB star was on the pitch for just under half an hour in the demonstration of power against Salzburg on Wednesday. However, if coach Ancelotti has his way, Alaba could soon return to the starting line-up.
The Italian longs for the 32-year-old as a stabilizer in Real's central defence. "We have a lot of quality up front, so we have to focus on the defense," Ancelotti emphasized. Alaba is "very close to playing from the start". He played 15 minutes in Sunday's league comeback against Las Palmas (4-1), 13 months after tearing his cruciate ligament, and almost twice as long against Salzburg - and today against Valladolid?
"With him, it's all about how he feels," explained Ancelotti. "He makes a good impression in training, doesn't seem unsure at all. If he tells me he's ready, he'll be in the starting eleven." Alaba doesn't see himself at 100 percent yet. "I have to continue to go from day to day, do my sessions and train even more with the team," said Austria's national team captain. "I need to get back into the rhythm and get more minutes in, then I'll be fine."
