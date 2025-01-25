Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid – LIVE from 9pm

In the 5-1 win against Salzburg, David Alaba took the next step on his way back to his old strength in the Champions League. He was still lacking a bit of rhythm, explained the Viennese after his first Champions League appearance following his serious knee injury. The ÖFB star was on the pitch for just under half an hour in the demonstration of power against Salzburg on Wednesday. However, if coach Ancelotti has his way, Alaba could soon return to the starting line-up.