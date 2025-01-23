Merz: This is what he would order on his first day as chancellor

Chancellor candidate wants to change residence law

It is unacceptable that there are only 750 places available, even though there are 42,000 people "required to leave the country" and a further 180,000 people who are required to leave the country but are tolerated in Germany. Merz did not say how many people he wanted to place in immigration detention. The right of residence must be changed so that every criminal and dangerous person who is required to leave the country can be detained indefinitely.