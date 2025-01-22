Is there more to the Bruckner year than a Pixi book?

Bruckner Orchestra still undecided

"People went out of the concert halls, everyone could connect with Bruckner," says Trawöger - also thanks to the Bruckner Orchestra's successful open air at Linz's main square, together with Folkshilfe. Whether there will be such an open air again this year has not yet been decided. The Bruckner Orchestra's Saline Concert (July 5, 6) in Ebensee is a fixed date.