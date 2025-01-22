Echo of the KulturEXPO
Is there more to the Bruckner year than a Pixi book?
Last year's first KulturEXPO, which was dedicated to the composer Anton Bruckner, attracted 660,000 visitors. According to Thomas Stelzer, Governor of Upper Austria, and Norbert Trawöger, EXPO Director, this means that the "Brucknerfication" has been a complete success. To ensure that this becomes sustainable, Bruckner will now remain a topic in museums and workshops.
The exhibition "How it all began. Bruckner's Visions" at St. Florian Abbey will be open again from May, as will the Bruckner Museum in Ansfelden, which will also have an audio archive.
And: "We also want to carry Anton Bruckner into the next generations," says Governor Thomas Stelzer.
Crash course and bestseller in mini format
That is why there is a whole range of offers for schools - from videos and Bruckner crash courses to the bestseller "Bruckner Hoch 3", a three-part workshop tailor-made for all 3rd and 4th grade classes. There are even waiting lists. There is a wide range on offer at www.schule.at.
The Pixi book "The Magic Symphony" has proven to be a bestseller among the youngest Bruckner fans and is still available to buy in museum stores and in the Brucknerhaus. The Ars Electronica Center also continues to offer digital Bruckner experiences.
Bruckner's violin must be played
It is also certain that Anton Bruckner's violin, which has been restored by Linz violin maker Alexander Schütz, must continue to be played. "There are plans to lend it to young musicians," reveals Trawöger.
Bruckner in 35 municipalities
Some of the projects that have been developed in the 35 Bruckner communities are also being continued. For example, "Un#heard, this Bruckner!" at the Steyr City Museum runs until December 30, 2026, and "Leopold von Zenetti", Bruckner's teacher, at the Lauriacum Museum in Enns until November 15, 2025.
Bruckner Orchestra still undecided
"People went out of the concert halls, everyone could connect with Bruckner," says Trawöger - also thanks to the Bruckner Orchestra's successful open air at Linz's main square, together with Folkshilfe. Whether there will be such an open air again this year has not yet been decided. The Bruckner Orchestra's Saline Concert (July 5, 6) in Ebensee is a fixed date.
And: Bruckner goes Japan
"Bruckner will also be present at the EXPO Osaka world exhibition from April 13," says Margot Nazzal, the country's cultural director. By the way: the KulturEXPO Bruckner homepage will be relaunched and will then allow visitors to discover all the Bruckner offerings in 2025.
