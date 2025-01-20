Vorteilswelt
"First Dog" in Villach

Villach now has a “First Dog”

Nachrichten
20.01.2025 21:01

The adorable Amico chose the mayor of the Drau town as his new owner when he dropped off a food donation at the animal shelter. The little dog immediately took Günther Albel's heart by storm.

Villach now has a "First Dog": Amico has been living with Mayor Günther Albel and his family for a few days now. And as is so often the case, the acquisition of an animal was not actually planned in the family of the mayor.

Love at first sight
But fate ensured that Günther Albel and Amico crossed paths at the Villach animal shelter. The mayor had brought a donation of food to the animal shelter shortly before Christmas and met Amico in the process.

The three-year-old male dog had been handed in to the shelter because the previous owner had unfortunately developed serious health problems. And when they first met, it was love at first sight. The adorable male dog never left the city boss's side during their visit. It was immediately clear to everyone involved that two souls had found each other here.

Mayor Günther Albel with Amico (Bild: Stadt Villach)
Mayor Günther Albel with Amico
(Bild: Stadt Villach)

So after a thorough check by the animal shelter staff, Amico recently moved in with the mayor's family. "A dog always changes your life. He needs affection, time and has certain needs," says Mayor Günther Albel, who had previously carefully considered whether Amico could move in. 

The male dog now feels really at home in his new home, but he doesn't seem to be an early riser, as his new owner reports: "We go out every morning at around six o'clock. But he's not a fan of that." 

Appeal from the mayor
The mayor also appeals to future pet owners to think carefully about getting a dog and to pay a visit to the surrounding animal shelters: "Thousands of four-legged friends are waiting for a second chance in Austria's animal shelters. I think anyone who wants a dog or a cat should first visit an animal shelter.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Katrin Fister
Katrin Fister
