"First Dog" in Villach
Villach now has a “First Dog”
The adorable Amico chose the mayor of the Drau town as his new owner when he dropped off a food donation at the animal shelter. The little dog immediately took Günther Albel's heart by storm.
Villach now has a "First Dog": Amico has been living with Mayor Günther Albel and his family for a few days now. And as is so often the case, the acquisition of an animal was not actually planned in the family of the mayor.
Love at first sight
But fate ensured that Günther Albel and Amico crossed paths at the Villach animal shelter. The mayor had brought a donation of food to the animal shelter shortly before Christmas and met Amico in the process.
The three-year-old male dog had been handed in to the shelter because the previous owner had unfortunately developed serious health problems. And when they first met, it was love at first sight. The adorable male dog never left the city boss's side during their visit. It was immediately clear to everyone involved that two souls had found each other here.
So after a thorough check by the animal shelter staff, Amico recently moved in with the mayor's family. "A dog always changes your life. He needs affection, time and has certain needs," says Mayor Günther Albel, who had previously carefully considered whether Amico could move in.
The male dog now feels really at home in his new home, but he doesn't seem to be an early riser, as his new owner reports: "We go out every morning at around six o'clock. But he's not a fan of that."
Appeal from the mayor
The mayor also appeals to future pet owners to think carefully about getting a dog and to pay a visit to the surrounding animal shelters: "Thousands of four-legged friends are waiting for a second chance in Austria's animal shelters. I think anyone who wants a dog or a cat should first visit an animal shelter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.