Victory increases Straka’s chances of starting in Austria

Only Lee Trevino (1974 Greater New Orleans Open), Sepp's close friend J.T. Poston (2019 Wyndham Championship) and Tom Kim (2022 Shriners Childen's Open) had previously achieved the feat of winning a tournament without dropping a single shot on the PGA Tour. Straka's dream of repeating this was dashed on the third-last hole. But that didn't matter to the Viennese: "I didn't think about that at all." Because he had enough to contend with in terms of being the hunted, having gone into the final round on the very difficult Stadium Course with a four-shot lead.