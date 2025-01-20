End with a side blow: Vienna is history for Hofer

Hofer wants to resign from the National Council "as soon as possible"

The former blue party leader Hofer also ruled out taking on a higher post in a possible blue-black coalition at federal level. "I was transport minister, I can only say that it can be very exhausting in Vienna. It is much friendlier and more amicable here in Burgenland - and I am looking forward to this task." He therefore also wants to resign his current seat in the National Council "as soon as possible".