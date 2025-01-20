"Can only say ..."
End with a side blow: Vienna is history for Hofer
Strong gains - but the dream of becoming governor of Burgenland has been dashed: for FPÖ top candidate Norbert Hofer, it was cold-hot on Sunday. What is next for the former Hofburg candidate politically? The 53-year-old made a clear announcement on election night. And not without a dig at the federal capital Vienna.
Hofer confirmed that he wanted to remain in Burgenland - even without a possible government office. The 2028 federal presidential election is therefore not an issue for him. "My place is here in Burgenland," said Hofer.
I was transport minister, I can only say that it can be very exhausting in Vienna.
Norbert Hofer (FPÖ)
However, it is still unclear in what capacity - for example as a club chairman or member of parliament. Hofer, however, spoke out in favor of Alexander Petschnig remaining head of the blue party.
I will not be a candidate in the next presidential election.
Norbert Hofer (FPÖ)
Hofer wants to resign from the National Council "as soon as possible"
The former blue party leader Hofer also ruled out taking on a higher post in a possible blue-black coalition at federal level. "I was transport minister, I can only say that it can be very exhausting in Vienna. It is much friendlier and more amicable here in Burgenland - and I am looking forward to this task." He therefore also wants to resign his current seat in the National Council "as soon as possible".
Hofer: Not Kickl's "very best" friend
It is well known that Hofer is not the best friend of the current blue front man Herbert Kickl. As a reminder: following internal disputes between the two over the question of who should be the FPÖ's next top candidate, Hofer resigned as party leader at the beginning of June 2021, with Kickl succeeding him as party leader on 19 June. Since then, the FPÖ has rushed from victory to victory.
Unlike his predecessor Hofer, who always tried to distance himself from far-right movements such as the Identitarians, Kickl showed no fear of contact. At the beginning of October 2024, it was finally announced that Hofer would be the leading blue candidate in the Burgenland state elections. Since then, Kickl has been rid of one of his fiercest internal rivals. At the beginning of November, Hofer also admitted that he was not Kickl's "very best" friend.
FPÖ Burgenland: opposition or government?
Back to Burgenland: the next few days will show whether the Freedom Party will go into government or opposition. "We can do both," said Hofer on election night. "We are very positive about this, but also very relaxed."
With an increase of 13.3 percentage points, the FPÖ more than doubled compared to the 2020 election. Back then, the party gained 9.8 percent in the wake of the Ibiza affair. They had made strong gains - "as the only party", Hofer noted. The only downer: "Of course, I would have preferred it if it had not been possible to avoid a coalition," said the former Third President of the National Council.
Committees meet on Thursday
According to Hofer, the party committees will not meet until Thursday. "But I will certainly speak to SPÖ Governor Hans Peter Doskozil on the phone beforehand. We will make an appointment - probably, he will invite us. Then we'll see what comes out." In any case, forming a government will be "very exciting".
