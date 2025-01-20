Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hostage in the Gaza Strip

Austrian will not be released before February

Nachrichten
20.01.2025 06:40

Under the latest agreement between Israel and Hamas, 33 hostages are to be released. The Austrian-Israeli dual national Tal Shoham is on this list, but is not expected to return to Israel until mid-February at the earliest.

0 Kommentare

The 39-year-old was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023 together with his wife and two small children in Gaza. Adi, their four-year-old daughter Yahel and nine-year-old son Naveh were released after just a few months. Tal Shoham was born in Israel, his grandmother was a Viennese who was expelled by the Nazis soon after the Anschluss. For several years now, descendants of Holocaust victims have been entitled to an Austrian passport.

It will probably be a few more weeks before the father of the family is released, analyzed the "Kleine Zeitung" newspaper at the weekend. Women and children are the first to be released, followed by the elderly and injured. As reported, three young women were released on Sunday as a first step.

Schallenberg: "Long overdue"
"We are very happy about the release of the first three hostages and the #ceasefire!" wrote Austria's interim chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) on Platform X in English. "This was long overdue and can only be the first step towards the full implementation of the agreement that will lead to the release of all hostages, including Tal Shoham. Much more help needs to reach the people of #Gaza!"

Here you can see the tweet by Alexander Schallenberg.

94 hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip. According to Hamas, the next handover will take place next Saturday. In return, 1904 Palestinian prisoners will be released from Israeli prisons. The first 90 have already been released from the Ofer military prison in the West Bank and a detention center in Jerusalem. They were in prison for minor offenses such as throwing stones or illegally crossing the border, but also for serious crimes such as murder.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf