Austrian will not be released before February

Schallenberg: "Long overdue"

"We are very happy about the release of the first three hostages and the #ceasefire!" wrote Austria's interim chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) on Platform X in English. "This was long overdue and can only be the first step towards the full implementation of the agreement that will lead to the release of all hostages, including Tal Shoham. Much more help needs to reach the people of #Gaza!"



Here you can see the tweet by Alexander Schallenberg.