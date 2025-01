Why young people don’t take responsibility

The life of Madagascar chameleons is a short pleasure. Due to long periods of drought, it only lasts a single year. Because no other four-legged friend has such a short life expectancy, everyday life is designed from the outset as a cherry-picking exercise. The smart reptiles chill in their eggs for eight months in a well-protected environment. Just two months after hatching, mating is on the agenda, which is a sure thing for early matures. To protect themselves from predators, these gifted quick-change artists change color in the blink of an eye, depending on their environment. The survival strategy is to avoid attracting attention and take cover in case of danger.

An art that more and more young people from generations Z (aged between 13 and 28) and Alpha (aged between 0 and 12) are mastering perfectly.