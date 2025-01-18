On which lakes ice skaters still do their laps

The situation is similar at Lake Goldegg, which actually has what it takes to be the perfect natural ice rink: "We want to make it possible again and are currently working on it," says Mayor Hannes Rainer. He addresses the tricky liability situation. There are already contacts with ice experts, but they are few and far between for such projects, he says. The ice surfaces in Lungau are out of the question: The mountain lakes are too difficult to reach.