The online date became a private jackpot

What began with a coffee on a Tinder date ended with cigarettes. Even though both are non-smokers. In between, there were a few beers and hours of conversation, and the next morning Anna was certain and said to her best friend: "I've fallen in love." Around seven years have passed and the 45-year-old native of Ukraine has been at Didi Prammer's side ever since. "Since our second date, we've only been a couple," laughs Anna. The woman with whom the SPÖ mayoral candidate has a lot in common. "Science fiction and crime novels. I'd say we're both pretty much series junkies," nods Prammer, putting on his winter jacket and going for a long walk with his partner. An exception in the stressful election campaign.