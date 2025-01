Car sales in Salzburg rose again in 2024

The sales figures for purely electric vehicles fell by 6.2% to 4,117. However, just over 20 percent of new cars registered in the province of Salzburg last year were 100% electric. This is the highest figure in a comparison of federal states, according to the mobility organization VCÖ. In contrast, there was an increase of over 13% in the number of "petrol cars" in the province. "In order to achieve the European CO2 fleet limits set by the EU, the market share of purely electric vehicles would have to double this year. Many European car manufacturers would face massive fines and the supplier industry would also be at risk," explains Nußbaumer.