Farmer reacted quickly
Fire near a smoking oven: large-scale operation on a farm
Fire alarm on Tuesday afternoon in the Tyrolean lowlands: numerous emergency services rushed to a farm in Erpfendorf after a fire broke out in the cellar of a smoking oven. In the end, the worst was prevented. The farmer had previously driven the animals out of the barn as a precaution.
According to the police, the 62-year-old resident had lit a smoker filled with beech sawdust in the cellar of the farmhouse at around 3 pm. About half an hour later, the son (32) noticed thick smoke.
Animals driven out of the barn
"After the man went into the cellar with a fire extinguisher to check, he discovered the source of the heavy smoke and flames in the area of the smoking cabinet. He immediately made an emergency call. The man also took the precaution of letting the animals in the barn outside," said the investigators.
The cause of the fire has not yet been clearly established and is the subject of further investigations.
Die Polizei
Fire department was able to prevent worse
The Erpfendorf and Kirchdorf fire departments were alerted and were ultimately able to quickly bring the fire under control and prevent worse. The "fire out" signal was given shortly after 4 pm.
No injuries, investigations into the cause
"According to the current state of the investigation, the fire most likely started in the area of the smoking cabinet. However, the cause of the fire has not yet been clearly established and is the subject of further investigations," the executive continued. Fortunately, no one was injured.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.