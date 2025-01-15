Vorteilswelt
Farmer reacted quickly

Fire near a smoking oven: large-scale operation on a farm

Nachrichten
15.01.2025 10:11

Fire alarm on Tuesday afternoon in the Tyrolean lowlands: numerous emergency services rushed to a farm in Erpfendorf after a fire broke out in the cellar of a smoking oven. In the end, the worst was prevented. The farmer had previously driven the animals out of the barn as a precaution.

According to the police, the 62-year-old resident had lit a smoker filled with beech sawdust in the cellar of the farmhouse at around 3 pm. About half an hour later, the son (32) noticed thick smoke. 

Animals driven out of the barn
"After the man went into the cellar with a fire extinguisher to check, he discovered the source of the heavy smoke and flames in the area of the smoking cabinet. He immediately made an emergency call. The man also took the precaution of letting the animals in the barn outside," said the investigators.

The cause of the fire has not yet been clearly established and is the subject of further investigations.

Fire department was able to prevent worse
The Erpfendorf and Kirchdorf fire departments were alerted and were ultimately able to quickly bring the fire under control and prevent worse. The "fire out" signal was given shortly after 4 pm.

No injuries, investigations into the cause
"According to the current state of the investigation, the fire most likely started in the area of the smoking cabinet. However, the cause of the fire has not yet been clearly established and is the subject of further investigations," the executive continued. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
