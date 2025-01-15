In this country, contamination was not yet an issue despite its high profile. Until the day when, by chance, a Lower Austrian discovered the dangerous molecular decay in the asphalt after New Year's Eve.

The guest at a party in Göllersdorf in the district of Hollabrunn noticed that he had accidentally left his company's dosimeter with him. After a tour of the village to watch the fireworks, the disillusionment of the merry new year was followed by a bang: in the memory evaluation of the Geiger counter, the radiation values shot up like a rocket at two points in time.