The victim screamed: “They shot me”

"I was just about to serve a coffee when I saw the BMW stop outside through the window. The door opens and the passenger suddenly jumps out with a gun in his hand. Then the driver's door opens, the driver topples out onto the street and can't get up," says Sabine Edinger (56), an employee at a branch of the Haubis bakery chain in Benzstraße in the Neue Heimat district in the south of Linz, recounting how she inadvertently felt like she was in a crime scene episode.