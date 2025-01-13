Young lawyer as drug dealer for the mafia

Trainee lawyer would prefer to be an artist

At least outwardly, because in July 2024, the young lawyer was taken away in handcuffs. He finally made a life confession to the police: he had been supplementing his salary with drug deals for over a year. "I couldn't even afford my fixed costs otherwise," said the Styrian, who would actually prefer to be a self-employed spray artist. He eventually gave the officers names and described mafia structures that operate throughout Europe - he was just a small piece of the puzzle.