Three candidates
Thriller: Pope decides Schönborn’s successor
Two rejections, two favorites or a surprise candidate: the search for the new spiritual "Catholic leader" in Austria is turning into a thriller. The Pope has the last word.
Next Saturday, Cardinal Christoph Schönborn will celebrate his farewell mass in St. Stephen's Cathedral after 30 years in office. 4000 people will join in the celebrations in the Steffl and other places of worship. The program is fixed. However, the successor to the archbishop is apparently still not fixed.
Schönborn submitted his resignation five years ago
The Holy Father will now accept Schönborn's resignation, which he submitted five years ago, around his 80th birthday on January 22. White smoke, as with a successful papal election, has not yet arisen. Instead, there have probably already been cancellations.
Two dignitaries are said to have already canceled
According to church circles, two dignitaries turned down the first three candidates proposed by the nunciature in Austria - the diplomatic representation of the Vatican. According to reports, the long-standing Caritas Austria and current European President Michael Landau and the young charismatic Rector of the Pontifical Athenaeum University in Rome, Bernhard Eckerstorfer.
What remains is the Innsbruck diocesan bishop Hermann Glettler, who has just celebrated his 60th birthday. He is considered a favorite in church circles, but the name of Styrian Bishop Wilhelm Krautwaschl (61) is also repeatedly mentioned in this context.
A surprise candidate
Or a surprise spiritual candidate such as the new Salzburg Rector of the Anima in Rome, Michael Max.
Time is pressing
Time is running out. However, the fact that the search for a successor is proving to be quite tough is indicated by the Cardinal's surprising visit recently to the consecration of the new head of administration of the diocese of Rome in the presence of the Pope. This was probably also about the new Catholic shepherd of Austria. Who has to overcome a few earthly hurdles on the smooth Viennese stage.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
