Low in the polls: Scholz swears SPD to catch up

Trailing the CDU/CSU by between 13 and 20 percentage points

The Social Democrats want to become the strongest party again in the election on February 23, but are currently trailing the leading CDU/CSU by between 13 and 20 percentage points in the polls, and are also trailing the AfD. In the ZDF Politbarometer on Friday, the Social Democrats were also overtaken by the Greens for the first time in a year and only came in fourth place. When asked about their preferred chancellor, even the AfD candidate Alice Weidel now performs better than Scholz.