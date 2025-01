What Säumel wants to change, what else is planned

"Krone": The first training camp has come to an end, what have been the focal points of preparation so far?

Jürgen Säumel: Consolidating the processes and our game idea a little, that has been the main focus so far. And then, of course, the physical values, you have to plan that in parallel. On the other hand, of course, the Champions League is coming up soon, so we'll need a certain freshness. On the other hand, we also want to be ready for the Cup and the championship, which of course also means building up substance.