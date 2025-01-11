Musk looks to Austria: Anna case “crazy”

In it, Sweden criticized Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen for not commissioning the Freedom Party to form a government. "The hypocrisy of the dictatorial left, which pretends to defend democracy while in reality it is against it!" commented Musk on the article. A criticism that delighted FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl at the time: "Elon Musk comments on the fact that the Federal President, contrary to all democratic conventions, ignores the election result and wants to give the clear election loser the robber's ladder to the chancellorship."