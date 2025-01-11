Acquittal commented on
Musk looks to Austria: Anna case “crazy”
Elon Musk is increasingly turning his attention to Europe - and sometimes to Austria. On Friday evening, he shared a post about the Anna case, the 12-year-old girl who was abused by a gang of teenagers over a period of months and who was recently acquitted for the second time.
"This is crazy," wrote Musk about the post by user Dr. Maalouf on X, which has already been commented on thousands of times and shared even more. The number of "likes" for the post skyrocketed every second - even though not all the details in the post were true.
Victim's lawyer Sascha Flatz responded to Musk's comment, thanked him for sharing the case and used the attention to draw attention to a fundraising campaign for the girl's family.
The "Anna case" is also causing enormous consternation and incomprehension in Austria. For months, 17 boys between the ages of 13 and 19 - most of them of Arab origin - allegedly abused the then twelve-year-old girl in Vienna-Favoriten, passing her from one to another. Among other places, the acts also took place in a parking garage near the main train station.
Perpetrators will probably go unpunished
But the atrocities will probably remain unpunished - because only this week the second defendant was acquitted in case of doubt. The reason: the violence required for a rape conviction could not be proven. A 16-year-old had already been acquitted in December.
Anna's mother, who received 100 euros as "compensation" from the 17-year-old at his trial, also called it "another scandalous verdict". "My daughter's no is worth so little to him", said the mother to the "Krone" about the degrading action of the accused.
Read our court reporter Anja Richter's commentary on the "tragic case of Anna and the toothless justice system" here.
Austria in the Musk universe before
Musk recently caused a stir with a live conversation with AfD leader Alice Weidel - the German Bundestag is even investigating whether he influenced the German election campaign as a result. Austria had already appeared in Musk's universe once before the post on the "Anna case": at the end of October, Musk retweeted a post by the far-right British activist Peter Sweden, who had attracted attention in the past as a Holocaust denier, among other things.
In it, Sweden criticized Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen for not commissioning the Freedom Party to form a government. "The hypocrisy of the dictatorial left, which pretends to defend democracy while in reality it is against it!" commented Musk on the article. A criticism that delighted FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl at the time: "Elon Musk comments on the fact that the Federal President, contrary to all democratic conventions, ignores the election result and wants to give the clear election loser the robber's ladder to the chancellorship."
Kickl himself is now on the verge of becoming Chancellor. A fact that should please Musk.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
