Instead of Ulmer, “masterful” reinforcement rolls in

The "upheaval" is in full swing! With the departures of Cheukoua and Zaizen, sporting director Didi Elsneg has created space for new legionnaires, and the transfers of Rusek, Kirchmayr, Eder and Holzhacker also provide new scope, while Zirngast and Schiestl may also be loaned out. Even if no agreement has been reached with Salzburg icon Andi Ulmer, at least three new players should be brought in!