Violence in the operating room: “Just wanted an apology”

Karin B. (name changed by the editors) was severely sexually abused in her childhood. The Styrian still suffers from the consequences to this day. She therefore underwent intensive psychotherapy to prepare for a gallbladder removal, which she had been advised to have nine years ago. "A procedure like this requires the so-called lithotomy position, similar to that of a gynecologist's chair. A nightmare, especially for me," says the woman from Graz.