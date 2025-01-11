Women’s downhill in St. Anton – LIVE from 11.15 am

On one side the mountains and ski slopes, on the other her Styrian home and beloved horses - for ski racer Cornelia Hütter "the contrast is so important", nowhere else than at home does she recharge her batteries so "much". The leader in the downhill World Cup and third in the super-G rankings needs it, because with the races in St. Anton, Cortina d'Ampezzo and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, three tough speed weekends await her before the home World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. The calendar planning and - following the cancellation of a super-G in St. Moritz - the weather also mean that the ski racers on the long poles only have one downhill and one super-G in their legs this winter. And the first third of January has already been written.