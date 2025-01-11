Ski World Cup ticker
Women’s downhill in St. Anton – LIVE from 11.15 am
The women's downhill in St. Anton is on the program. We will be reporting live from 11.15 am, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Here are the intermediate results:
On one side the mountains and ski slopes, on the other her Styrian home and beloved horses - for ski racer Cornelia Hütter "the contrast is so important", nowhere else than at home does she recharge her batteries so "much". The leader in the downhill World Cup and third in the super-G rankings needs it, because with the races in St. Anton, Cortina d'Ampezzo and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, three tough speed weekends await her before the home World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. The calendar planning and - following the cancellation of a super-G in St. Moritz - the weather also mean that the ski racers on the long poles only have one downhill and one super-G in their legs this winter. And the first third of January has already been written.
Hütter takes it in his stride and points to what lies ahead. First of all, the home races in St. Anton, on an extremely challenging course. Courage is needed on every downhill, each one has its pitfalls, said the 32-year-old. "You just have to know what strength you have to unpack in that particular place. You definitely can't be impressed by the visuals down here."
Improvement from training to the race
The team's internal competitors are impressed by Hütter's performance. Her colleagues particularly emphasized her ability to improve towards the race. "Conny is skiing very solidly at the moment. With the right tactics, she knows when it counts. She's doing well in the race," said Nina Ortlieb. "Conny steps up the pace again in the race. A little race point-point-point," noted Mirjam Puchner. "She does her thing and does what she wants to do," explained Stephanie Venier.
She thinks a lot in training and tries to ski consciously so that she has everything in her head for the race so that she doesn't have to think about anything, said Hütter. "That's the basic plan, it's worked for me a lot recently. Ride the wave as long as you can ride it, someone told me. I'm going to do that and enjoy it." During the training sessions, it was easy, fun and she received a lot of information from the skis and her service man.
If the basic plan doesn't work out, then she has to improvise. "Don't take everything so seriously." But the days on which - for whatever reason - she is not so focused on the job are becoming fewer. "Because the basic plan works, it creates a certain positive routine. It's not all so extraordinary, it's all more normal. When you feel settled as a person, you feel better."
Hütter also wants to be able to say no sometimes
The successful start to the season does not change her general plan. "I've made a very solid start with a calm and considered approach. The focus is on what is important. I realize that there is a lot going on, hustle and bustle, attention, appointments. You have to give yourself the freedom to say no to certain things and stick to your plan: Ski fast from start to finish. The other is a cool, but often exhausting aftertaste. I have to find the middle ground."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
